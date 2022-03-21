Pre-Departure Testing and Proof of Vaccination for passengers departing on Sunday, 27 March 2022 – Reminder

The Health Service Directorate would like to remind persons leaving on the Airlink flight scheduled to depart St Helena on Sunday, 27 March 2022, that a negative PCR test result is a mandatory requirement for all persons entering South Africa.

Persons are therefore asked to pre-book your PCR test via the COVID-19 Coordinator, Grace Richards, by Wednesday, 23 March 2022. It is vital that you pre-book your test with Grace by Wednesday as your date of birth and passport details are required for the test results documentation.

Grace can be contacted via: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel. 22500.

The pre-departure testing clinic will take place on Friday, 25 March, at the Flu Pod, General Hospital in Jamestown between 9am and 10.30am.

A pre-departure COVID-19 test will cost £75.00.

Passengers are required to make payment at the Pharmacy on the day of testing, those wishing to pay beforehand can do so. All persons are asked to keep their receipt of payment as they will be required to provide this at the Flu Pod testing clinic as proof of payment.

Failure to produce a receipt of payment will result in not receiving a test.

Test results will be available at check-in at St Helena Airport on Sunday, 27 March 2022.

Persons travelling who have received any of their COVID-19 vaccinations on-Island are also advised that they will require a Proof of Vaccination Letter prior to their departure. Upon your arrival in the country you are travelling to, the Immigration officials could ask you for proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. A Proof of Vaccination Letter must also be arranged via the COVID-19 Coordinator, Grace Richards, prior to your departure.

SHG, 21 March 2022