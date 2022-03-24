Post & Customer Services Centre Closure

The Post & Customer Services Centre would like to inform customers that due to year end processes, the Centre will be closed on Friday, 1April 2022. Normal business will resume on Saturday, 2April 2022, from 8.45am to 12noon.

Jamestown Social Benefit payments for week ending 31 March 2022 will be payable on Wednesday, 30,and Thursday, 31 March 2022.

Country Social Benefit payments for week ending 31 March 2022 will be payable from the usual venues on Thursday, 31March 2022.

Thanks are extended in advance to the public for their cooperation.

SHG

24 March 2022

