Pollution Incident Training

The Safety, Security & Home Affairs and Environment, Natural Resources & Planning Portfolios have collaborated to facilitate training for the development of St Helena’s Pollution Incident Preparedness and Response.

St Helena’s unique environment is precious and we should all want to protect and preserve it.

The training is suited to those who use, manage, handle, deliver and/or are in contact with hazardous materials and substances that could become pollutants.

Pollutants can be described as materials and substances that when released into the environment (land, water or air) can have a harmful effect to humans and or any other living organism.

Commercial businesses or organisations, whose operations in both marine and terrestrial environments, use hazardous materials/substances, that could become pollutants, are encouraged to attend the free training on offer.

We hope as many people and businesses as possible can participate. It is important the community know how to manage pollutants and who to contact if there are any pollution incidents.

For more information please contact Mia Henry on tel: 22287 or via email: mia.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh.

The training sessions are likely to take place over three working days and will be scheduled in the coming months, with dates to be confirmed.

Persons who are interested in participating must register their interest with Mia Henry by Friday, 29 April 2022.

SHG

30 March 2022

