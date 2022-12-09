Police update on incidents over weekend of 7 and 8 October

On the weekend of 7 and 8 October, areas of the Jamestown Wharf and around the Castle were temporarily cordoned off to allow the Police to undertake investigations into several reported incidents. Since then the Police have conducted extensive investigations into the reported events.

This culminated in the caution of a male for minor criminal damage offence. An unrelated incident on the Wharf from the same time was fully investigated, but no offence was found to have taken place.

Whilst investigations remained ongoing, it was not appropriate to make any further comment during that time. To do so could have led to unfavorable unintended consequences, such as contributing to the identification of those involved, even though at that time it had not been established whether any offences had actually taken place.

The Royal St Helena Police Service has a duty of care to everyone involved in matters under investigation. As such, it is vital that the Police undertake their work diligently and appropriately. Doing so ensures that the dignity of those involved is respected, and the public is able to retain confidence in the way policing of the territory is conducted.

Ongoing incidents of anti-social behaviour in these areas, particularly on weekend evenings, continue to be reported. The Police have organised additional patrols in the affected areas and continue to work with partners to try to eliminate the behaviour, which is ultimately having a negative impact on the community.

Acting Chief of Police, Peter Found, said:

“We are grateful to members of the public that reported these incidents, and continue to report events of anti-social behaviour that are taking place in and around Jamestown. Whilst the events reported on the weekend of the 7 and 8 October were fortunately, following investigations, ultimately determined to be relatively minor, such events are nonetheless unwelcome and continue to have a negative effect on our Island.

“Our recently published Policing and Crime Plan details how we intend to strategically address many of these issues, such as tackling anti-social behaviour, delivering effective community policing and protecting vulnerable people. Just this week we have been promoting the work underway to help better protect vulnerable people, and we will continue to engage with the public over the coming months on our other five priority areas. In the meantime, we encourage members of the public to report any matters or incidents of concern so that these can be fully and appropriately investigated.”

SHG

9 December 2022