Police launches Festive Season Drink Drive Campaign

The Royal Saint Helena Police Service launching their yearly drink drive campaign on Thursday, 8 December 2022, and will conclude on Sunday, 8 January 2023.

This year the theme is: ‘ARRIVE ALIVE, DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE’.

At Christmas time, people understandably want to celebrate with friends and family. Many people do this by having a night out on the town or enjoying an alcoholic drink as part of their celebrations.

Alcohol affects your judgement and therefore your ability to drive safely.

It goes without saying that if you are driving your vehicle, you are responsible for your own life and the lives of others. This is not just those in the vehicle with you, but other drivers and pedestrians.

If you are suspected of committing a drink drive offence, or suspected of being the driver of a vehicle involved in a road traffic accident, a police officer may require you to do a roadside screening (breath test).

During the road side screening you will be asked to provide a sample of breath by breathing into an approved device.

Failing, or refusing to provide a specimen of breath without reasonable excuse, is an offence carrying the same level of sentencing as the drink drive offences themselves.

The prescribed drink drive limit in St Helena is 50mgs of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

If the roadside screening indicates you are over the prescribed limit you are liable to be arrested and then asked to provide a further evidential breath sample. Ultimately you are liable to be to appear in court.

If you plead guilty or are found guilty at court your sentence will include a mandatory driving ban for at least 12 months. If this is your second offence within five years you will be disqualified from driving for at least three years. Your sentence may also include:

A fine

A community sentence or

A prison sentence

Remember, having a driving licence is a privilege, not a right.

Here’s a few tips on how to prevent drink driving:

Abstinence: Abstain from consuming alcohol when you know you are driving a motor vehicle.

Designated driver: If you are in a group, select a designated driver.

Catch a lift: Phone a friend, a family member or a taxi to collect you or catch a lift.

Police officers are not there to catch you out, or “get you”. They are there to protect you, and other members of the public, in order to protect and preserve life and property.

So remember to drive responsibly and have a safe and happy Christmas.

12 December 2022