Police Appeal For Information – Theft of Black Rucksack

St Helena Police are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a black ‘Nike’ rucksack. This incident occurred in the Jamestown Wharf area in the early hours of Friday, 16 April 2022.

The items that were stolen are identified as being a black ‘Nike’ rucksack containing:

A grey zip hoodie with ‘Ascension’ written on it

A brown checked poncho

A green clutch purse

Keys attached to a white tag

USB sticks

Head phones.

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information regardless of how minor they consider it to be, including if they have seen someone committing this offence or if they have any information that may aid Police investigation. Members of the public are asked to contact PC David Joshua on tel: 22626, quoting reference: HEHN00010191. Calls will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

3 May 2022

