Police Appeal for Information – Burglary at a dwelling in Ropery Field

St Helena Police are appealing for information in relation to a burglary that occurred at a dwelling in Ropery Field, Longwood, whereby smoke damage was caused to the inside of the dwelling and a black and orange ‘Edge’ amplifier, pale grey ‘JBL’ speaker, black music mixer, and four small black ‘Sony’ speakers were stolen. The incident occurred between 8pm on Thursday, 14 July, and 9am on Friday, 15 July 2022.

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information, regardless of how minor they consider it to be. Information can be provided to Detective Constables, Lisa Winterburn or Richard Crowther, at Police Headquarters on tel: 22626, quoting incident report number: HECT00002367. Any information provided to Police will be treated with the strictest of confidence.

SHG

20 July 2022