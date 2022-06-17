Police Appeal for Information – Burglary at a dwelling in Levelwood

St Helena Police are appealing for information in relation to a burglary that took place at a dwelling in the area of Woody Ridge, Levelwood, whereby a series of power tools were stolen. This incident occurred between 6 May 2022 and 6 June 2022.

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information, regardless of how minor they consider it to be. Information can be provided to Police Headquarters on tel: 22626 or alternatively please contact Police Constable, Charlene John,via email: charlene.john@sainthelena.gov.sh, quoting incident report number: HEHN10460. Any information provided to Police will be treated with the strictest of confidence.

To avoid burglaries, St Helena Police advises you to secure your premises before leaving your home. It is important that your doors and windows, gates and sheds are all locked and secured even if it’s for a short while.

Police Constable, Charlene John, commented:

“With the close knit community we live within, people see when you leave home which therefore unfortunately creates an opportunity for persons to access your property. If possible, you could install security lighting and CCTV or let a trusted neighbour know you’re away from home. Being burgled is an intrusion of your personal space – don’t let this happen to you.”

Should you wish to report a crime, have information relating to a crime, or wish to obtain crime prevention advice, please contact Police Headquarters on tel: 22626 or alternatively speak to an officer of your choice. St Helena Police will be happy to help.

17 June 2022