Police Appeal For Information – Burglary At A Dwelling In Cow Path

St Helena Police are appealing for information in relation to a burglary that occurred at a dwelling in Cow Path, Half Tree Hollow, whereby a JBL speaker (boom box) was stolen. The incident occurred between 6pm on Saturday, 25 June, and 11am on Sunday, 26 June 2022.

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information, regardless of how minor they consider it to be. Information can be provided to Police Sergeant, Stephen Oliphant, at Police Headquarters on tel: 22626, quoting incident report number: HECT00002345. Any information provided to Police will be treated with the strictest of confidence.

St Helena Police commented:

“With the close knit community we live within, people see when you leave home which therefore unfortunately creates an opportunity for persons to access your property. If possible, you could install security lighting and CCTV or let a trusted neighbour know you’re away from home.”

Should you wish to report a crime, have information relating to a crime, or wish to obtain crime prevention advice, please contact Police Headquarters on tel: 22626 or alternatively speak to an officer of your choice. St Helena Police will be happy to help.

SHG

21 July 2022