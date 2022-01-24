Plantation Square Road Closure

The Highways Authority would like to advise the public that the road leading to and from Plantation Square, St Pauls, will be closed to the public between 9am and 3pm tomorrow, Tuesday, 25, and Wednesday, 26 January 2022. This closure is to allow the Roads Section to carry out slurry works on this road.

During this closure, only emergency services and residents will be granted access. Appropriate signage will be in place.

The public is thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

24 January 2022