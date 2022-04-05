Pilling And Harford Primary Schools Closure

The public is advised that Pilling Primary School and Harford Primary School will be closed from 12 noon tomorrow, Wednesday 6April 2022. This closure is to enable all staff to attend the funeral of the late Arthur Leo. Arthur was a member of the school team as a Groundsman for a number of years and we are all saddened by his passing.

All parents and guardians are reminded that children will be transported from their respective school at 12 noon as per the usual schedule to their normal drop off points unless other arrangements have been made with the relevant school.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and seek your support during this sad time.

SHG

5 April 2022