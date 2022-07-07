Pharmacy’s reduced opening times for stock processing

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that with effect from Monday, 11 July 2022, the Pharmacy will be closed all day on Wednesdays and from 12 noon on Thursdays.

The reduced opening hours is to allow the Stores Section of the Health Services Directorate and Pharmacy staff to process large consignments of medical stores and other vital drug orders in preparation for the lifting of quarantine.

It is anticipated that these changes will continue for two weeks after the arrival of the MV Helena, after which normal opening hours will resume. This arrangement could occur after each visit of the MV Helena in the coming months.

Please see below the timetable of opening hours for the Pharmacy commencing Monday, 11 July 2022:

Monday 9am – 3.30pm (closed 1.30pm – 2pm for lunch) Tuesday 9am – 3.30pm (closed 1.30pm – 2pm for lunch) Wednesday CLOSED Thursday 9am – 12noon Friday 9am – 3.30pm (closed 1.30pm – 2pm for lunch) Saturday 9am – 11.30am Sunday CLOSED

The dispensary bus service will not be affected by these changes.

The public is also reminded that all requests for repeat prescriptions are required 72 hours in advance of collection, these will be processed on weekdays only. The Pharmacy can be contacted via tel: 22500 for repeat requests.

The Health Services Directorate would like to thank the public for their cooperation and understanding at this time and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

SHG

7 July 2022