Pharmacy Telephone Delays

The Health Services Directorate is aware that members of the public have been experiencing difficulty contacting the Pharmacy via telephone.

The Pharmacy apologises for any inconvenience this has caused. However, staff have experienced an increased demand for counter services during the closure of the Half Tree Hollow Clinic and therefore it is not always possible to manage all telephone calls during service times.

Anyone calling via telephone regarding repeat prescription requests or enquiries are encouraged to continue using the telephonic route to contact the Pharmacy. Requests via answer phone messages are also accepted.

Members of the public are thanked for their cooperation and understanding at this time.

SHG

14 March 2022