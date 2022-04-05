Following the recommencement of the scheduled Airlink flight from St Helena to Johannesburg, the Immigration Service of the Safety, Security and Home Affairs Portfolio has been made aware that St Helenian passport holders were delayed during the check-in process at OR Tambo International Airport for their onward travel to the UK.

On investigation, it was established that the St Helena passport code was not recognised by the particular airline being used at the time.

St Helena Immigration, together with UK colleagues, have been liaising with the airline on this matter and can confirm that a Carrier Alert has been issued to the relevant airlines to ensure the risk of passengers experiencing similar issues in the future is minimised.

Members of the public are reminded that the Immigration Office, located at Coleman House in Jamestown, manage British and British Overseas Territories Citizen first time and renewal passport applications.

Both type passports are processed on St Helena but printed in the UK.

British passport applications are checked and sent/returned by diplomatic mail to and from the UK. The turnaround time from the date of despatch is approximately three months.

British Overseas Territories Citizen passports are checked on-Island and sent electronically to the UK. The turnaround time from the date of despatch is six to eight weeks for each application.

When making a passport application you are advised to allow sufficient time prior to your proposed date of travel for the passport to be returned from the UK.

Where emergency travel is required at short notice, the Immigration Office can issue a temporary passport which will be valid for one year only. This passport is issued on-Island and is only issued to those who genuinely need to travel in an emergency situation i.e. medical referrals. However, each case will be assessed individually and a decision will be made as to whether the circumstances meet emergency travel criteria.

The public is also reminded of the importance of having a valid passport. It is your responsibility to ensure that your passport is kept up-to-date and to check when your passport is due for renewal. Being in possession of a valid passport could avoid unnecessary delays in the event of unplanned travel.

Whilst the Immigration Office can assist with British and British Overseas Territories Citizen passport holders (and renewal applications) – it should be noted that we are unable to assist holders of foreign national passports.

You are therefore advised to allow sufficient time to renew your passport as in most cases foreign nationals are required to attend in person in order to do so.

The Immigration team would be happy to answer any queries people may have – please contact the St Helena Immigration Office on tel: 22626.

SHG

5 April 2022