St Helena Government (SHG) has received news of the sad passing of Dick Beales, a good friend of the Island. Dick passed away on 6 March aged 78 years.

Dick had a long association with St Helena in his role as the Overseas Territories Department Environment Advisor in the Department for International Development (DFID) and later as the DFID environment lead on the St Helena Airport Project. He visited the Island 10 times – his first visit in 1988 and his final one in 2015 – and was very fond of St Helena and people here.

In addition to his important contribution to St Helena, Dick was instrumental in getting the National Protected Areas Ordinance on Ascension Island endorsed, and was there to open the Green Mountain National Park.

On behalf of St Helena, SHG extends sincere condolences to Dick’s wife Jane and his family during this sad time.

29 March 2022