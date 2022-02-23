Paediatric COVID-19 Vaccines On-Island

The Health Services Directorate has recently received a consignment of paediatric COVID-19 vaccines to be used for the vaccination of 5-11 year olds.

The UK’s Joint Committee for Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI) has recently advised that children aged 5 – 11 years can now be offered COVID-19 vaccinations – the full dose being two 10 mcg doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Offering the vaccination to children of this age group provides them with protection against severe COVID-19 illness and symptoms, reducing the risk of hospitalisation. Vaccinating children and young people can also help stop the spread of COVID-19 to other people, including within school environments.

During the course of this week the Health Services Directorate will send consent letters and relevant information leaflets to parents/guardians of children within this age group. Contact details are included within these letters should parents require further information or consultation before giving consent to vaccinate their child.

This recent consignment of paediatric vaccines was the eighth vaccine delivery that the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office has organised from the UK to St Helena. This delivery also included COVID-19 PCR test kits as part of the ongoing support from the UK.

SHG

23 February 2022