New UK Overseas Territories Minister Appointed

On 3 November 2022, The Rt Hon Lord Goldsmith was appointed the Minister for the Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). Lord Goldsmith takes over from Jesse Norman MP who was Minister for the Americas and the Overseas Territories, following the change in UK Prime Minister from Liz Truss to Rishi Sunak.

On the appointment, Chief Minister Julie Thomas said:

“I would like to warmly welcome Lord Goldsmith to his new role. Lord Goldsmith is an experienced Minister and I know from first hand experience that he has been a passionate supporter of the Overseas Territories, especially in terms of our blue and green agendas.”

“I was pleased to be able to have a bilateral meeting with Lord Goldsmith last week whilst in the UK and took this opportunity to congratulate him on his appointment. This meeting enabled me to share our strategic objectives for the remainder of our tenure, whilst bringing him up to date on significant issues facing St Helena and the many projects on the Island that are being supported by the UK Government.”

“We also discussed opportunities for future collaboration and where St Helena may benefit from technical and financial support from the UK. I very much look forward to working with Lord Goldsmith.”

#StHelena #OTs

SHG

11 November 2022