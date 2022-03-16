The St Helena Government (SHG) Public Service is proud to be supporting ‘My Whole Self 2022’ – a campaign launched by Mental Health First Aid England which advocates for workplace culture change.

In February 2021, 75 senior managers from across the organisation participated in three half-day Mental Health Aware courses which laid the groundwork by introducing the idea of talking about mental health. Senior managers gained an understanding of what mental health is and how to challenge stigma, a basic knowledge of some common mental health issues, an introduction to looking after their own mental health and maintaining wellbeing and confidence to offer support to someone in distress or who may be experiencing a mental health issue.

From Friday, 18 March 2022, a number of staff members will be featured on the SHG’s Facebook/LinkedIn page, sharing a photo and words to describe their ‘whole self’.

The ‘My Whole Self’ campaign calls on organisations to empower employees to bring their whole self to work, whether that be digitally or in person, and support their own and other’s wellbeing. This year we are proud to be a part of this movement.

Ensuring everyone feels safe and confident to speak up and contribute in the workplace will better support peoples’ mental health.

16 March 2022