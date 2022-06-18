Message from the Royal Saint Helena Police Service

The Royal Saint Helena Police Service would like to inform the public that an incident, involving a concern for safety of a person, occurred this morning, Saturday 18 June 2022.

This resulted in Ladder Hill Road having to be closed for approximately 3 hours and 25 minutes.

The Road was reopened as soon as it was practicable after resolving the incident.

The Police Service would like to thank partner agencies, members of the public, and the radio stations for their assistance in this matter.

The Police Services also extends a big thank you to the road users that were inconvenienced and for their patience during this matter.

SHG

18 June 2022