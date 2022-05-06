Mental Health Awareness Week takes place between Monday, 9, and Sunday, 15May 2022. The theme for this year is ‘loneliness’ and the colour green is used to symbolise mental health and wellbeing.

During the week, green ribbons will be available in shops and various venues around the Island for persons to wear and raise awareness of mental health. It has also been planned for High Knoll Fort to be lit in green for the duration Mental Health Awareness Week. Members of the public who would also like to light up their buildings in green are encouraged to do so.

In the spirit of bringing people together, the Mental Health Team would also like to encourage organisations, businesses and the general public to assign a day during the week when individuals and teams can wear green in support of good mental health on the Island.

If anyone would liketo share a story or their experience of loneliness with the public as a form of encouragement and awareness, please submit your story to The Mental Health Team on tel: 22593 or via emails: ian.rummery@sainthelena.gov.sh, samantha.williams@sainthelena.gov.sh, gerald.abrahams@sainthelena.gov.sh, or gordon.dow@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

6 May 2022