Lower Ruperts Closure

The fuel tanker MT Sarah is expected to arrive at St Helena on Monday, 23 May 2022.

Port Control would like to advise the public and boat owners that the whole of Lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will be closed on Monday, 23, and Tuesday, 24 May 2022, and will remain closed until the vessel’s departure and the removal of the floating fuel line by the Bulk Fuel Farm (BFI).

Port Control would like to thank the public in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

19 May 2022