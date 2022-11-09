Limited number of Audiology Appointments now available

The Health Service would like to inform the public that the visiting Audiologist has completed appointments for all referred patients. This means that there are now a limited number of appointments with the Audiologist available to members of the public.

Any persons who would like to book an appointment with the Audiologist can do so with community nurse Kamella Buckley, by calling the General Hospital on telephone number 22500, extension number 2053.

The Audiologist will depart St Helena next weekend therefore appointments are only available up to Friday, 18 November 2022. The Health Service will inform the public when all appointments have been booked.

Notes to Editor:

An audiologist is a hearing health care professional who specialises in the diagnosis and treatment of hearing loss and balance disorders in adults and children. You can think of an audiologist primarily as a “hearing doctor”.

9 November 2022