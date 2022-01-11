Launch Of Training Needs Assessment Survey 2022

The St Helena Community College (SHCC) of the Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio will be conducting their annual Training Needs Assessment Survey on 31 January 2022 to update their records on the community’s training needs and skills.

The results of this survey will assist the SHCC with devising an updated training plan to accommodate the changing needs of the St Helena community.

The SHCC is asking all members of the Private Sector and/or organisations to participate in the Survey to assist in defining the current training needs on St Helena. The information collated will be treated with the strictest of confidence.

The SHCC will be contacting the Private Sector and/or organisations to discuss the Survey.

Surveys will be available on the SHCC website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/community-college/ from 31 January 2022.

All forms must be completed and submitted either electronically or via hardcopy by Friday, 18 February 2022.

The SHCC would like to thank you in advance for participating in the Training Needs Assessment Survey 2022.

SHG

