Ladder Hill Road Closure – Wednesday, 31 August 2022

The Highways Authority has given approval for Ladder Hill Road to be closed on Wednesday, 31 August 2022, between 1.30pm and 3pm. This closure is to enable the Rock Guards to remove a rock on the hill side above Ladder Hill Road.

During this closure, Shy Road will also be closed to pedestrians and vehicular traffic. Persons wishing to travel in and out of Jamestown during this time must travel across country and via Constitution Hill Road.

Appropriate signage will be in place and, as normal, only Emergency Services will be granted access.

The public is thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

23 August 2022