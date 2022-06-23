Jacob’s Ladder Rehabilitation Contract Award

In March 2021, Lord Michael Ashcroft KCMG, PC, made a generous donation of £300,000 to the British Napoleonic Bicentenary Trust to support the preservation of the built heritage on St Helena. One of the projects being funded from this donation is Jacob’s Ladder Rehabilitation.

Following an open procurement exercise conducted in early 2022, SHG has entered into a contract with Ambledale Workshop Ltd of Ladder Hill for these rehabilitation works which involves restoring elements of Jacob’s Ladder to its former unimpaired condition including the steps, metal structure, inclined plane and adjoining walls.

The total value of this contract is £141,871.34 – One Hundred and Forty One Thousand, Eight Hundred and Seventy One Pounds, Thirty Four Pence.

The contractor will now progress with procuring those materials from overseas which cannot be procured on-Island including the lime, biocide solution, and treatment for the metal structure.

Works are due to commence on site in late July/early August 2022, from which time the Ladder will be closed to the public. A press release confirming this closure will be issued nearer the time.

Completion of these works are programmed for the end of November 2022, provided that there are no unforeseen delays.

The public are thanked for their understanding during this time.

SHG

23 June 2022