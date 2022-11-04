Isaac Greentree And Marcella Mittens To Attend 11th Commonwealth Youth Parliament

Two St Helenians currently studying in the UK – Isaac Greentree and Marcella Mittens – have been invited to attend the 11th Commonwealth Youth Parliament (CYP). The CYP will be taking place in Port of Spain, Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, between 20 and 24 November 2022.

The Commonwealth Youth Parliament (CYP) is a Commonwealth Parliament Association (CPA) programme that brings together participants aged 18-29 representing the nine CPA regions. The week-long event is designed to demonstrate to potential future young Parliamentarians the fundamentals behind the processes of Parliament, and to build networks across the Commonwealth between the participants whilst engaging with current serving members of Parliament from a variety of Commonwealth jurisdictions.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be first time delegates have met in person since the 10th CYP was hosted in Delhi in 2019.

Isaac commented:

“It is an extreme privilege to represent St Helena at the 11th Commonwealth Youth Parliament in Trinidad and Tobago. After successful reestablishment of the Youth Parliament on St Helena during my time as Student President of Prince Andrew School, this will now allow development and further understanding of a democratic government, and in general good governance which meets the ever-developing high standards of the CPA. I look forward to the networking opportunities which will arise from this visit to help develop and maintain the Youth Parliament on St Helena, which will allow the younger generation to influence political change. The CPA is an exceptionally important establishment which allows Parliamentarians and staff to connect and support each other whilst upholding the highest principles of the Commonwealth.”

Marcella added:

“After participating in the first sitting of Youth Parliament on St Helena in 2019, I was captivated by the power of politics and the great influence it can have. I am excited to have this opportunity to participate in the Commonwealth Youth Parliament (CYP) as a representative of St Helena Island. Undoubtedly, I look forward to learning and sharing knowledge and perspectives in an international environment, where I am able to gain insights to develop my political understanding. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of CYP, allows young people like me to have a voice and play an important role in helping to lead change. I hope that this experience inspires and encourages my ambition to become a change-maker in my community and further advance my way of thinking. I cannot wait to see what the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association has in store for us.”

St Helena Legislative Council Speaker, Cyril Gunnell, concluded:

“I am absolutely delighted that Marcella Mittens and Isaac Greentree will represent St Helena at the 11th Commonwealth Youth Parliament (CYP) in Trinidad and Tobago. Both are strong advocates of democratic governance. Their exposure to politics in an international environment at the CYP can only broaden their knowledge and understanding of politics generally. On behalf of the Legislative Council of St Helena I wish Marcella and Isaac every success in their ambitions and look forward to them sharing their experience with our re-established Youth Parliament on St Helena.”

#StHelena #CPA #Commonwealth #YouthParliament #CYP11

SHG

4 November 2022