The public is advised that the Immigration Section of the Safety, Security & Home Affairs Portfolio will close for business between 8am and 1pm tomorrow, Thursday 28 July 2022. This closure is to allow staff to undertake training.

During this closure all urgent queries can be communicated to the Admin Assistant via the HM Custom’s switchboard on tel: 22287.

The public is thanked for your support and cooperation during this time.

SHG

27 July 2022