HM Customs Office Closure

HM Customs would like to advise the public that their office at the Jamestown Wharf will close for business between 8.30am and 12 noon on Monday, 16 May 2022. This closure is to allow Customs staff to undertake training. Normal opening hours will resume from 12.30pm on Monday, 16 May 2022.

During this closure the Customs switchboard will be operational and any queries can be left with the admin assistant. The relevant officer will reply to your query on return to work.

Any inconvenience caused is regretted and HM Customs thanks the public for their support and cooperation.

SHG

11 May 2022