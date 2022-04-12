HM Customs Office Closure

HM Customs would like to advise the public that their office at the Jamestown Wharf will close for business from Tuesday, 19 April, to Friday, 22 April 2022. This closure is to allow Customs staff to undertake training. Normal opening hours will resume on Monday, 25 April 2022, at 9am.

During this closure the Customs switchboard will be operational and any queries can be left with the Admin Assistant. The relevant officer will reply to your query on return to work.

Any inconvenience caused is regretted and HM Customs thank the public for their support and cooperation.

SHG

12 April 2022