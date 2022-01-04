His Excellency The Governor To Depart The Island

His Excellency, Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook, will depart St Helena for Ascension Island tomorrow, Wednesday 5 January, until Tuesday, 25 January 2022. Head of the Governor’s Office, Greg Gibson, will be Sworn In as Deputy Governor for this period.

Governor Rushbrook will then travel to the UK on 25 January before returning to the St Helena on Monday, 14 February 2022. During this period, Greg Gibson, will be Sworn In as Acting Governor.

SHG

4 January 2022