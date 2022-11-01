Head of Tourism to attend World Travel Market

Head of Tourism, Matt Joshua, will be attending the World Travel Market (WTM) in London from 7-9 November 2022.

Matt will be representing St Helena with assistance from contracted PR Company, Finn Partners. He will also be joined by three St Helenian students currently studying in the UK; Marcella Mittens, Tyanne Williams and Colby Thomas.

Matt said:

“Exhibiting at WTM London offers a window of opportunity to place St Helena in the global tourism arena, in front of hundreds of strictly vetted senior buyers with purchasing responsibility; and allows us to meet with exhibitors keen to cement deals or explore new brands and destinations.”



WTM London has existed for more than 40 years and is considered one of the world’s biggest and most beneficial trade shows. The show has around 5,000 exhibitions from 182 countries and regions, with more than 51,000 participants.

Whilst in the UK, Matt will also be attending meetings and conducting product training with tour operators.

The St Helena Visitor Information Services at the Tourist Office will continue to operate as normal.

