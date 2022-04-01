Governor Receives Petition To Change Medical Referral Arrangement



HE Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook, on behalf of St Helena Government (SHG), has today, Friday 1 April 2022, been presented a petition by organiser John Cranfield and delegation – Tammy Williams and Tracey Corker.

The petition calls for SHG to resolve that the Airlink hub from O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg be moved to Cape Town International Airport and to move the current medical referral arrangement from Netcare Unitas and associated hospitals in Pretoria to the Panorama Hospital and the Panorama Lodge Accommodation in Cape Town.

The Governor has discussed this matter with the Chief Minister, Julie Thomas, who advised the delegation that the petition will initially be considered by the Minister for Health & Social Care, Martin Henry, and Minister for Treasury, Infrastructure & Sustainable Development, Mark Brooks, however the final decision on the response will be taken by the entire Cabinet.

#StHelena

SHG

1 April 2022