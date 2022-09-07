Governor Phillips Welcomes Back Commonwealth Games Team

Governor Phillips was pleased to welcome home the St Helena Commonwealth Games Team at a special reception held at Plantation House on Tuesday, 6 September 2022. Invited guests included the athletes who represented St Helena in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, their families and friends, members of the National Amateur Sports Association St Helena (NASAS), and sponsors.

Governor Phillips thanked the organisers, athletes and sponsors, and congratulated the athletes on achieving ‘personal bests’ despite having limited training facilities on-Island.

The Governor said:

“Congratulations to St Helena’s Commonwealth Games athletes on their extraordinary achievements. The fantastic thing about sport is that it offers the opportunity to give yourself targets and goals and, as you achieve them, you show yourself that you can do amazing things. That translates across from sport and into life in general. It is also something that gives everybody pride in the country. It is wonderful that you can wear your national flag, and represent your country at an international event televised around the world. Those who have participated have done something incredible.”

#StHelena #PlantationHouse #CommonwealthGames #WelcomeBack

SHG

7 September 2022