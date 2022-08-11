Governor Designate to arrive on Saturday

The Governor Designate of St Helena, Ascension Island and Tristan da Cunha, Mr Nigel Phillips CBE, accompanied by his wife Emma, will arrive at St Helena on Saturday, 13 August 2022.

The Governor Designate and Mrs Phillips will be met at St Helena Airport by the Acting Governor, the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary and the Aide de Camp before being driven to Plantation House.

The Inauguration Ceremony will take place in front of the Supreme Court Terrace, starting at 4pm. Members of the public are warmly welcome to attend the Ceremony and are asked to be present by no later than 3.50pm on Saturday afternoon.

As this will be the first public event following the lifting of quarantine requirements, the traditional meet and greet which will take place in the Supreme Court, will be limited to Members of the Legislative Council, those officiating at the Ceremony and their spouses/partners.

SHG

11 August 2022