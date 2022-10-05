Governor, Chief Minister, and Chief Secretary to attend Joint Ministerial Council

The Governor, Chief Minister, and Chief Secretary will travel to London later this month on official business and will attend the Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) which will take place from 7 November 2022. The JMC is hosted annually by the UK Government and is the highest forum for political dialogue and consultation between the UK and elected representatives of the Overseas Territories.

The JMC provides a crucial forum for the exchange of views on political and constitutional issues between the Overseas Territories and the UK Government to promote the security, good governance, and sustainable development of the Overseas Territories and to agree priorities, develop plans, and review implementation. At the JMC held in November 2021, the priorities discussed included climate change, environment, and oceans, international maritime issues, economic resilience, law enforcement, health, and inclusivity. For this year, environment, climate change and healthcare are still priorities for discussion, as well as economic and financial resilience, good governance, law enforcement and irregular migration, maritime strategy and border security.

