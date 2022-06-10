Formal Legislative Council Meeting – Wednesday, 15 June 2022

A formal meeting of Legislative Council will take place on Wednesday, 15 June 2022, at 10am at the St Helena Community College. This is the first sitting of the sixth meeting of Legislative Council and will be broadcast live via SAMs Radio 1. This meeting is also open to members of the public who wish to attend.

A full Order Paper for the meeting has been published on the SHG website at:

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/.

SHG

10 June 2022