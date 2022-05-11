Formal Legislative Council Meeting – Friday, 13 May 2022

A formal meeting of Legislative Council will take place on Friday, 13 May 2022, at 10am at the Court House. This is the first sitting of the fifth meeting of Legislative Council and will be broadcast live via SAMs Radio 1. This meeting is also open to members of the public who wish to attend.

A full Order Paper for the meeting will shortly be published on the SHG website at:

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/.

#StHelena #LegislativeCouncil #FormalLegCo #OrderPaper

SHG

11 May 2022