Formal Legislative Council Meeting – Friday, 11 March 2022

A formal meeting of Legislative Council will take place tomorrow, Friday 11 March 2022, at 10am at the St Helena Community College. This is the first sitting of the third meeting of Legislative Council and will be broadcast live via SAMs Radio 1. This meeting is also open to members of the public who wish to attend.

A full Order Paper for the meeting is published on the SHG website at:

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/.

#StHelena #LegislativeCouncil #FormalLegCo #OrderPaper

SHG

10 March 2022