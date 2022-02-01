Flossuary Challenge Launched

The Dental Department has today, Tuesday 1 February 2022, launched their 28-day ‘Flossuary Challenge’.

During the month of ‘Flossuary’ (February), the Dental Department is encouraging everyone to try cleaning in between their teeth once a day for 28 consecutive days, after which you will feel and see a difference in your gum health.

The Dental Department has a small number of free ‘Flossuary’ packs available, which includes guidance on how to clean between your teeth, a 28-day chart and product samples.

To collect your free ‘Flossuary’ pack, please call the Dental Department as soon as possible on tel: 22500 or email: charmaine.buckley@sainthelena.gov.sh or mandy.fowler@sainthelena.gov.sh or desiree.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh. A small number of Flossuary packs will also be available at the Tourist Office, the Canister, Jamestown. Members of the public are encouraged to collect a pack and view the window display promoting the Flossuary Challenge.

#StHelena #DentalDepartment #Flossuary

SHG

1 February 2022