Financial Aid Mission

The annual Financial Aid discussions between St Helena Government (SHG) and the Foreign & Commonwealth Development Office will take place virtually from Wednesday, 26 January, to Friday, 28 January 2022.

Involved in the programme are Ministers, the SHG Senior Leadership Team, other SHG officials and Elected Members.

Discussions will focus on SHG’s priorities over the next three years, budget constraints and the relationship with the UK Government going forward.

Further discussions will take place over the coming weeks prior to any funding agreement.

SHG

25 January 2022