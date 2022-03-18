Extension to Temporary Closure of Half Tree Hollow Clinic

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that the temporary closure of Half Tree Hollow (HTH) Clinic will continue until further notice due to ongoing works.

Those persons who had booked appointments for the outpatient clinic which was planned to be held at the HTH clinic on Monday, 21 March are advised that their appointments will now take place at the Outpatients Clinic in Jamestown.

The services normally provided at the HTH Clinic will continue to operate in the Jamestown, Outpatients Clinic area as it has for the duration of the closure.

Community Nursing – The community nurses can be contacted via tel: 22500

Child Welfare Clinics – Child Welfare Nurse, Sarah Newman, can be contacted via tel: 22500 for further details.

Family Planning Services – The Family Planning Clinic, located at St Johns Villa, Jamestown, operates an all-day service on Tuesdays. Anyone requiring these services can visit the clinic or call tel: 22500.

Outpatient appointments – Appointments to see the doctor can be booked as usual through the Appointments Clerk via tel: 22321.

Routine Blood Tests – Persons who would have blood samples drawn at the HTH Clinic for routine testing, will need to book an appointment with the Hospital Laboratory. This may be done by contacting the Hospital Laboratory via tel: 22500.

Pharmacy – The high demand for services at the Jamestown pharmacy has been continuous during the closure of HTH clinic. The public is reminded that all requests for repeat prescriptions will be required 48 hours in advance of collection. The Pharmacy can be contacted via tel 22500 for repeat requests. If you cannot get through to a member of staff please leave a voicemail with your name, date of birth, the treatment required and your prescription will be processed within 48 hours.

The public are thanked for your understanding and cooperation at this time.

SHG,

18 March 2022