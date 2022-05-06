Exemption For Meteorologist To Provide Services For Flight Operations

The new Meteorologist for St Helena Airport will arrive on St Helena tomorrow, Saturday 7 May 2022. The current Meteorologist will depart the same day. The Meteorologist will be legally required to quarantine for 7 days and it is therefore anticipated that the new Meteorologist will complete their quarantine period prior to the arrival of the next Airlink flight from South Africa.

Executive Council has given approval for the new Meteorologist to be exempt from the requirement to quarantine for such period or periods of time as required to perform meteorological services to support airport operations. This will only occur should the need arise.

The exemption is subject to the condition that, save when performing such work, the Meteorologist must remain at the location at which they were directed to quarantine by the Proper Officer and must at all times comply with all other requirements as directed by the Proper Officer or the Acting Director of Health.

The Meteorologist will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival to St Helena and will perform daily Lateral Flow Tests; this will continue until the end of the quarantine period.

Relevant personnel have carried out risk assessments and all personnel involved have been briefed on the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures that will be implemented should the meteorologist be required to exit quarantine for work purposes.

SHG

6 May 2022