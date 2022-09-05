Email Ordering System for Repeat Prescriptions

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that the Pharmacy now has an email account for an ordering service within the Pharmacy.

The email account will be used for regular repeat prescriptions only and will be in operation with effect from Monday, 12 September 2022.

The email will be monitored from Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 9am only. Email orders received after 9am will be processed on the following day.

To order using the email service:

Email: pharmacy.prescriptions@shg.gov.sh Enter the name and date of birth of the person requiring medicines, for staff to be able to identify and access the correct patient information Enter the name and dosage of the medicines required for the order, so that the Pharmacy staff can dispense the correct medicines If persons would like their repeat prescription medicines to be delivered via the Dispensary Bus, please state this within the email order as well as to which Clinic it should be delivered to. Please allow at least five working days for all orders to be processed and dispensed.

If the email order does not include the correct information required, this could result in delays.

5 September 2022