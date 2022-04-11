Economic Development Investment Programme Update – Public Information Meetings

The Capital Programme Section will be holding a series of public information meetings during April 2022. These meetings are being held to give an update on the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), including Rupert’s Wharf Cargo Handling Facility Development, Side Path Road and Field Road Rehabilitation projects.

All meetings will take place at 7pm as follows:

Date Venue Monday, 25 April Harford Community Centre Tuesday, 26 April Kingshurst Community Centre Wednesday, 27 April Museum of Saint Helena, Jamestown Thursday, 28 April St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s

Members of the public are encouraged to attend.

SHG

11 April 2022