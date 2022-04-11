Economic Development Investment Programme Update – Public Information Meetings

11 April 2022
The Capital Programme Section will be holding a series of public information meetings during April 2022. These meetings are being held to give an update on the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), including Rupert’s Wharf Cargo Handling Facility Development, Side Path Road and Field Road Rehabilitation projects.
All meetings will take place at 7pm as follows:
|Date
|Venue
|Monday, 25 April
|Harford Community Centre
|Tuesday, 26 April
|Kingshurst Community Centre
|Wednesday, 27 April
|Museum of Saint Helena, Jamestown
|Thursday, 28 April
|St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s
Members of the public are encouraged to attend.
SHG
11 April 2022