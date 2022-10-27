St Helena Government

Economic Development Investment Programme – Public Information Meetings

27 October 2022

The Capital Programme Section will be holding a series of public information meetings during November 2022. These meetings are being held to give an update on the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), including Rupert’s Wharf Cargo Handling Facility Development, Side Path Road and Field Road Rehabilitation projects.

All meetings will take place at 7pm as follows:

DateVenue
Harford Community CentreMonday, 7 November
The Museum, JamestownWednesday, 9 November
St Michael’s Church, RupertsThursday, 10 November
Half Tree Hollow Community CentreMonday, 14 November

Members of the public are encouraged to attend.

