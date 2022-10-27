Economic Development Investment Programme – Public Information Meetings

27 October 2022
The Capital Programme Section will be holding a series of public information meetings during November 2022. These meetings are being held to give an update on the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), including Rupert’s Wharf Cargo Handling Facility Development, Side Path Road and Field Road Rehabilitation projects.
All meetings will take place at 7pm as follows:
|Date
|Venue
|Harford Community Centre
|Monday, 7 November
|The Museum, Jamestown
|Wednesday, 9 November
|St Michael’s Church, Ruperts
|Thursday, 10 November
|Half Tree Hollow Community Centre
|Monday, 14 November
Members of the public are encouraged to attend.
SHG
27 October 2022