Economic Development Investment Programme – Public Information Meetings

The Capital Programme Section will be holding a series of public information meetings during November 2022. These meetings are being held to give an update on the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), including Rupert’s Wharf Cargo Handling Facility Development, Side Path Road and Field Road Rehabilitation projects.

All meetings will take place at 7pm as follows:

Date Venue Harford Community Centre Monday, 7 November The Museum, Jamestown Wednesday, 9 November St Michael’s Church, Ruperts Thursday, 10 November Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Monday, 14 November

Members of the public are encouraged to attend.

SHG

27 October 2022