Economic Development Investment Programme – 2022/23 Micro Projects

The Capital Programme Section is pleased to advise that the following four micro projects, funded through the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), have been prioritised and approved for implementation in 2022/23.

Bus Shelters – Relocation of the existing bus shelter at Scotland and installation of four new bus shelters at the following locations: Two Gun Saddle Hutts Gate Red Hill, Levelwood Half Tree Hollow (near the Half Tree Hollow Community Centre)

– Relocation of the existing bus shelter at Scotland and installation of four new bus shelters at the following locations: Early warning system – Installation of an audible early warning system in Jamestown and Ruperts including a public awareness campaign

– Installation of an audible early warning system in Jamestown and Ruperts including a public awareness campaign Jamestown Wharf Improvements – Installation of safety barriers, resurfacing of the road and upgrading of the lower landing steps to improve the health and safety in these areas

– Installation of safety barriers, resurfacing of the road and upgrading of the lower landing steps to improve the health and safety in these areas Post Box Walks and select footpaths – Health and safety improvements to Post Box Walks and footpaths which could include refurbishment of bridges, replacement of ropes, clearing of vegetation etc.

These projects will now be implemented during the current financial year.

It should also be noted that Bishops Bridge was prioritised last financial year under the micro project budget. However, physical works were postponed as Bishops Bridge is being used as the main diversion route for larger vehicles whilst Side Path Road is closed. This project will now be implemented this financial year, with works commencing once Side Path Road is reopened.

Notes to Editor:

In 2019, Executive Council gave approval for an annual budget of £150,000 under the Economic Development Investment Programme for ‘micro-projects’, or those projects that can be implemented relatively quickly with a low total cost (i.e. £50,000 or less). This budget is intended to support projects that may not have easily quantifiable benefits, but do directly support strategic economic development goals (e.g. increasing tourism, promoting a green economy, etc) or have the potential to improve future infrastructure investments or even reduce any potential litigation cases against SHG.

#StHelena #EDIP #MicroProjects

SHG

28 June 2022