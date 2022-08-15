Duwaine Yon Graduates With Bachelor’s Degree In Computer Networks

Duwaine Yon

Duwaine Yon of Half Tree Hollow graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Networks with First-Class Honours from the University of Portsmouth on Wednesday, 13 July 2022, following three years of study.

Duwaine explained:

“Over the last three years I covered many modules, a few were Scientific Principles of Computing and System Administration in my first year. This then lead to Virtualisation & Cloud Computing as well as touching on Network Servers & Services. And finally, for my third year, I covered Wireless Networks, Network Design and Enterprise & ISP Solutions.”

Duwaine will remain in the UK to gain further experience before returning to St Helena.

Duwaine commented:

“It’s been a long three years, but I made good memories and friendships, that will last a lifetime. I am looking forward to a new chapter in my life with all the experiences that comes with it. I would like to thank my family and friends for pushing me the last three years, it means a lot!”

Portfolio Director of Education, Skills & Employment, Wendy Benjamin, concluded:

“I would like to congratulate Duwaine on achieving First Class Honours. This is a great achievement and one that he should be really proud of. I wish Duwaine well as he undertakes the next step on his career path.”

SHG

15 August 2022