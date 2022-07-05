Drainage Works

The Roads Section would like to advise the public that they will be installing a new drain pipe across the main road, before the junction to Mr Stedson Francis’ residence, Thompson’s Wood, between 8.30am and 3.30pm, tomorrow, Wednesday 6, Thursday, 7, and Friday, 8 July 2022.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to approach the area with caution and to expect minor delays.

The Roads Section would like to thank the public in advance for their continued understanding and cooperation.

SHG

5 July 2022