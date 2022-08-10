Direct Telephone numbers in Health Services

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that with effect from Wednesday, 10 August 2022, there will be direct telephone numbers allocated to the following sections within the Health Services Directorate:

The Dental Clinic, Jamestown, via tel: 25387

The Pharmacy, Jamestown, via tel: 25867

The Administration Block, 3rd Floor of the Hospital Admin Building, via tel: 25949

The direct telephone numbers will be operational between 8.30am and 4pm, Mondays to Fridays.

The General Hospital will remain contactable on tel: 22500.

9 August 2022

