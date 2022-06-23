Day Of The Seafarer 2022

The annual ‘Day of the Seafarer’ (DotS) will be celebrated on Saturday, 25 June 2022. This year’s theme is ‘Your voyage – then and now, share your journey’.



Every seafarer’s journey is different, but they all face similar challenges. For 2022 the campaign of the DotS looks at seafarer voyages, what it includes and how it has evolved over time and what remains at the heart of seafarers’ reality.



We take this opportunity to express our thanks and gratitude to those who serve at sea and transport essential supplies globally and off course we acknowledge the service of the MV Helena and the Island’s service vessels before her.

This year, Captain Adam Williams, who started his career on the ex RMS St Helena and is still at sea serving the Island on-board the MV Helena, has given us a humanised account of his ‘then and now’ as a seafarer, a story most touching and real. Captain Adam’s story can be read in full in the next edition of the St Helena Ambassador newsletter, scheduled to be published next week: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/news/newsletter/.



Attached are photos of the Red Ensign – the official symbol of British Shipping and one that seafarers, past and present from both, the MV Helena and the ex RMS St Helena, will be familiar.

#StHelena #MVHelena #SeafarerJourney

SHG

23 June 2022